Patriots-Chiefs game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test result means the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will not play as scheduled.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, which was scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m., will not be played as scheduled. In a statement, the NFL said it aims to play the game Monday or Tuesday. Schefter says Tuesday is more likely.

The Chiefs are also facing COVID-19 questions. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has tested positive as well. Ta’amu previously had served as the Chiefs’ Lamar Jackson imitator during practices, and may have played the same role with the Chiefs preparing for Newton during this week’s practices.

Much will depend on further testing for both teams. For now, no further Patriots players have tested positive since Newton’s positive test, but that does not mean New England’s players are out of the woods.