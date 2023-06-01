Patriots send fans into frenzy with cryptic Tom Brady video

The New England Patriots moved on from the Tom Brady era three years ago, but that does not mean they are done using the seven-time Super Bowl champion as a marketing tool.

The Patriots sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday when they shared a cryptic 2-second video of Brady on social media. In the brief clip, Brady asks a simple question: “You got room for one more?” The Patriots captioned the video, “He’s retired … remember?”

We already know the Patriots are planning to honor Brady with a ceremony in Week 1 when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Thursday tease probably had something to do with that.

Regardless of what the video was about, it has nothing to do with Brady returning to play quarterback for the Patriots. The team tried to frame it that way with the caption, which bothered a lot of people. Does Mac Jones really need gullible Pats fans buzzing about Brady possibly suiting up for the team again? You can bet Bill Belichick was annoyed with the stunt, even if he will insist he didn’t see it.

Brady has made several media appearances this week. He appeared on ESPN Thursday and said he is looking forward to returning to Gillette Stadium in Week 1 without an opposing uniform on. In a separate interview, Brady addressed the latest round of juicy rumors that have popped up about his future.