Reporter reveals Patriots’ plans for when Mac Jones returns

Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts for the New England Patriots, which has led to speculation that the rookie could remain under center even when Mac Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That apparently is not going to happen.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Jones will be New England’s starting QB whenever he is healthy enough to play. That might be Monday night when the Patriots take on the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots have won their past two games by a combined score of 67-15. Zappe completed an impressive 76 percent of his passes for 497 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in those games. That does not mean the Patriots are going to ignore all of the offseason work they spent trying to build an offense for Jones. Though, it is possible Jones’ margin for error will be a lot smaller now because of how comfortable Zappe looked.

Jones has reportedly told teammates he expects to be cleared for Monday’s game. He has been recovering from what was described as a severe ankle sprain. Head coach Bill Belichick has yet to commit to a starter for the Bears game, which is typical for him.

A report this week claimed that Jones has been at odds with the Patriots, though the source of that information seemed highly questionable. It does not sound like there will be any drama in New England when Jones is cleared.