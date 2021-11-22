Video: Pete Carroll cuts press conference short after loss

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll let his frustration boil over after his team’s latest loss.

The Seahawks fell to 3-7 with Sunday’s 23-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The offense struggled, and the Seahawks were unable to take advantage of an Arizona team missing both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Carroll was unable to hide his frustration during his postgame press conference. Roughly seven minutes into it, he pronounced himself done and walked away from the podium while a reporter was in the middle of a question.

Pete Carroll leaving the press conference…

He did return to finish the question pic.twitter.com/Jeuz2jrqMP — Seahawk.2429 (@Seahawk2429) November 22, 2021

To his credit, Carroll returned a few minutes later and apologized for walking off. He admitted that it was the most frustrated he’s ever been since taking over the Seattle job.

After cutting off his postgame presser early, Pete Carroll later returned and answered more questions. He said he’s not used to having to handle this much losing and called it the most frustrated he’s been. pic.twitter.com/9PajEkZVq1 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 22, 2021

Carroll isn’t alone in his frustration, with one of his star players attributing his recent on-field outburst to the team’s struggles. It’s understandable to a degree, as the Seahawks haven’t had a losing season since they went 7-9 in 2011. That was Carroll’s second season at the helm. The organization is used to success, but it’s not happening this season.