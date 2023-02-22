Peyton Hillis shares first public comments since hospitalization

Peyton Hillis is speaking publicly for the first time since being hospitalized in January.

The retired ex-Cleveland Browns running back said in a tweet on Tuesday that he expects to make “a 100% recovery” and was discharged from the hospital with “no worries and concerns.” Hillis thanked everyone who offered support and prayers, including hospital staff and his family.

Here is Hillis’ full post:

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

The 37-year-old Hillis was involved in a swimming accident in Florida last month. He jumped into the ocean to save his children, who got caught in a riptide, from drowning but suffered lung and kidney injuries in the process. Hillis had to be airlifted to the intensive care unit and remained hospitalized for several weeks. You can read more details about the incident here.

A seventh-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Hillis played in the league for seven seasons and four different teams. His best year came in 2010 with the Cleveland Browns when Hillis rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning himself a spot on the cover of the “Madden NFL” video game.

While hospitalized, Hillis got a visit from a legendary NFL running back. Now it thankfully appears that Hillis is well on his way to a full recovery.