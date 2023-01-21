Peyton Hillis received visit from legendary RB in hospital

Retired NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains hospitalized after suffering lung and kidney injuries while saving his children from drowning back on January 4.

After the kids were caught in a riptide, Hillis jumped into the ocean and helped them all back to shore. In the process, Hillis inhaled significant amounts of seawater and was promptly treated by lifeguards at the beach. He was later airlifted to a local hospital and was put on a ventilator in the ICU.

With the ventilator recently having been removed and Hillis on the mend, visitors have begun to stop by. This past Thursday, the guest list included retired Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith.

“I had the opportunity to visit a recovering hero this week, Peyton Hillis,” Smith wrote. “Stay strong Peyton! Praying for you, your family and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

The 36-year-old Hillis played in the NFL from 2008-2014. He was a 7th-round pick of the Denver Broncos and also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. He was the Madden cover athlete in 2011 after rushing for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns the year prior.

Hillis retired in 2015 due to a history of concussions and the potential for future injury.