Report: Ex-Browns star RB in intensive care after swimming incident

Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports.

KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Fla. and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.

Adding to this information, I have confirmed Hillis was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, FL and helicoptered to the hospital. He remains unconscious in the ICU. Family asks to please pray for him and a speedy recovery. https://t.co/bHWdZpJeXq — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

Orange also shared a Facebook post that she says was written by Hillis’ uncle, Greg.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!” Greg Hillis wrote on Facebook Thursday night.

Peyton Hillis’ uncle posted this on Facebook and @OtisKirk23 brought it to my attention. #WPS pic.twitter.com/jYRvQPGAXF — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

Hillis, 36, played in the NFL from 2008-2014. He was a 7th-round pick by the Denver Broncos and spent his first two seasons with them. He then spent two seasons with the Browns, with whom he broke out.

Hillis rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2010 with Cleveland. He added 61 catches for 477 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hillis led the Browns in rushing in both of his seasons with the team. He finished his NFL career with 2,832 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to being drafted, Hillis played college ball at Arkansas from 2004-2007. His final three seasons, he was one of the running backs on a Razorbacks team that also featured Darren McFadden and Felix Jones, giving them three future NFL running backs.