Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023

An interesting player is already listed as the betting favorite to win 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

SportsBetting.ag has already listed odds for who will win Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL next season. The odds include players who either had down years, or missed significant time due to season-ending injuries.

At the top of the list is the notable name: Russell Wilson. There are several players on the full list, but we only included the players whose odds are no lower than 10-1.

2023 Comeback Player of the Year

Russell Wilson 4-1

Breece Hall 5-1

Trey Lance 7-1

Kyler Murray 7-1

Javonte Williams 8-1

Matthew Stafford 9-1

Cooper Kupp 10-1

Of the seven players whose odds are 10-1 or lower, six suffered season-ending injuries. The only one who didn’t is Wilson, who has somewhat quietly played through a shoulder injury this season.

What’s interesting is what this says about how people feel about Wilson’s season. This suggests that oddsmakers believe that Wilson’s poor 2022 season was a fluke and that he will bounce back in 2023.

This was Wilson’s first season with the Broncos, and it couldn’t have gone worse. He has rushed for just 259 yards, which is the second-lowest amount of his career. His 13 passing touchdowns are by far the lowest amount he’s ever had for a season.

The Broncos will have a new coach in 2023. Between having a new coach, an extra season in Denver, and a full offseason to work, everything seems to suggest Wilson will be better off next season than he was in this disaster of a 2022 season.