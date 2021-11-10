Prosecutors reveal how much prison time Henry Ruggs is facing

Henry Ruggs is now facing a total of five charges stemming from the car accident he caused that killed another last week. As a result, the amount of prison time the former Las Vegas Raiders star’s potential prison sentence continues to grow.

Prosecutors confirmed in court on Wednesday that they have filed additional charges against Ruggs. The 22-year-old has been charged with four felonies — DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two reckless driving charges. Ruggs has also been charged with misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol.

Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson explained the decision to file additional charges. Wolfson said the “bare minimum” prison sentence Ruggs would face if convicted is two years. The maximum is somewhere around 50 years.

Wolfson explained that Ruggs cannot be sentenced to probation if convicted of the felony DUI charges. The minimum sentence would include prison time.

Police said Ruggs was traveling 156 mph seconds before he slammed into the back of a Toyota SUV last Tuesday morning, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The judge who presided over Ruggs’ bail hearing said that is the fastest speed he has heard of in his time on the bench. Ruggs had a blood alcohol content that was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

A chilling video that was released after the accident helped show just how fast Ruggs was traveling in his Corvette.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders shortly after the accident. It seems highly unlikely that the former first-round pick will ever play in the NFL again.

Photo: Jul 28, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is pictured during a post-practice presser at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports