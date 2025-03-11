Puka Nacua pulling notable move for new teammate Davante Adams

Puka Nacua is doing what he can to make Davante Adams feel welcome in Los Angeles.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the LA Rams wide receiver Nacua is making a notable change for the 2025 NFL season. Nacua will be switching his jersey number from 17 to 12.

Schefter notes that Nacua is doing so to free up No. 17 for his newest Rams teammate Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler Adams, who just agreed to sign with the Rams on a big multi-year contract, has worn No. 17 throughout his NFL career.

October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For Nacua, coming off a 990-yard season in just 11 games played, the No. 12 marks a return to his collegiate days. He wore that number during his time in college with the BYU Cougars (from 2021-22). Nacua also previously wore both No. 12 and No. 15 on the Washington Huskies, whom he played for from 2019-20 before transferring to BYU.

Nacua and Adams are expected to be the Rams’ two top wideouts heading into the 2025 campaign (with former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp expected to land elsewhere this offseason). Thus, Nacua is making sure to keep it classy with his new tag-team partner.

The 32-year-old Adams is now on his third NFL team in less than a year and will have another transition to make as he heads to Los Angeles. While his relationship with Nacua is off to a great start, Adams still has an awkward situation to navigate with another one of his new Rams teammates.