Rams officially unveil new logo, refuse to cave to fan criticism

The Los Angeles Rams had their new logo leak on social media earlier this month, and it was so hideous that many were convinced it was fake. Others felt that even if the logo was legitimate, the Rams would have no choice but to nix it because of the way fans and the media reacted. All of those people were wrong.

The Rams officially unveiled their new on Monday. Unfortunately, it is the same one we first laid eyes on two weeks ago.

The 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀 Rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

Most fans would agree that the logo is terrible, and it’s hard to believe the Rams couldn’t come up with something better. Their players seem to love it, though.

@RamsNFL you know JJ had to get the drip first pic.twitter.com/FQpN0guiq8 — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) March 23, 2020

I can dig it!!! Now time to set a countdown clock for the new uniforms! https://t.co/PVfYcgNJNg — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 23, 2020

The logo was ripped apart after it leaked on Twitter, and a Rams executive even had a funny reaction to how outraged fans were. The new design looks similar to the one the Chargers rolled out in 2017 for their move to Los Angeles, but they ended up dropping the logo because it was so poorly received. For whatever reason, the Rams stuck by theirs.

We’ll get used to it, but that doesn’t make it any less hideous.