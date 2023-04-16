Ravens set for pre-draft meeting with notable WR

The Baltimore Ravens have already added Odell Beckham Jr., but they do not appear to be finished in looking for wide receiver help for Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have a pre-draft meeting set up with potential first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers, according to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network.

BC WR Zay Flowers is on his way to Baltimore for a pre-draft visit with the #Ravens tomorrow — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) April 16, 2023

Flowers, a Boston College standout, is considered a likely first-round pick, so the Ravens may be going all-in on offensive help for Jackson. Baltimore has the No. 22 overall pick.

There have been some claims that Jackson wanted the Ravens to get some big-name wide receivers this offseason. They got one of them, but if they are serious about getting their quarterback even more help, doubling down and picking someone like Flowers in the first round is certainly an option.