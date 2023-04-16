 Skip to main content
Ravens set for pre-draft meeting with notable WR

April 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
John Harbaugh looking on

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have already added Odell Beckham Jr., but they do not appear to be finished in looking for wide receiver help for Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have a pre-draft meeting set up with potential first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers, according to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network.

Flowers, a Boston College standout, is considered a likely first-round pick, so the Ravens may be going all-in on offensive help for Jackson. Baltimore has the No. 22 overall pick.

There have been some claims that Jackson wanted the Ravens to get some big-name wide receivers this offseason. They got one of them, but if they are serious about getting their quarterback even more help, doubling down and picking someone like Flowers in the first round is certainly an option.

