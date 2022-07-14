Ex-teammate defends Lamar Jackson from ‘ridiculous’ narrative

Lamar Jackson has a supporter in one of his former teammates, even after a notable offseason trade.

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown came to Jackson’s defense on social media Thursday and stuck up for his former quarterback amid some recent criticism. Brown argued that Jackson could succeed in any offense, and that it is “ridiculous” to claim Baltimore’s run-first style is responsible for Jackson’s success.

Facts! The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous, He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level ! And Every Wr whoever played with him knows that..🐐 https://t.co/fH8ZUZ2pW9 — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) July 14, 2022

Brown coming to Jackson’s defense is notable. When the Ravens traded him to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night, there was speculation that Brown was not pleased with his role in the offense. While that may ultimately still be true, he clearly does not hold Jackson responsible for any issues he may have had.

Jackson has had no problem defending himself lately as he makes clear that he wants a new contract. He’ll still appreciate the support, though.