Ex-teammate defends Lamar Jackson from ‘ridiculous’ narrative

July 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has a supporter in one of his former teammates, even after a notable offseason trade.

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown came to Jackson’s defense on social media Thursday and stuck up for his former quarterback amid some recent criticism. Brown argued that Jackson could succeed in any offense, and that it is “ridiculous” to claim Baltimore’s run-first style is responsible for Jackson’s success.

Brown coming to Jackson’s defense is notable. When the Ravens traded him to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night, there was speculation that Brown was not pleased with his role in the offense. While that may ultimately still be true, he clearly does not hold Jackson responsible for any issues he may have had.

Jackson has had no problem defending himself lately as he makes clear that he wants a new contract. He’ll still appreciate the support, though.

