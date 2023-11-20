Ravens share surprisingly good news on Mark Andrews’ injury

The Baltimore Ravens are looking like Neo in “The Matrix” with the bullet they may have just dodged.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh shared a very positive update to reporters Monday about the injury suffered by tight end Mark Andrews on “Thursday Night Football.”

“It wasn’t as bad as initially feared right after the game,” said Harbaugh. “It wasn’t as bad as it could have been. It’s a little cleaner than they thought, based on the MRI.”

Harbaugh added that there might even be an “outside chance” that Andrews will be back at some point this season.

The three-time Pro Bowler Andrews hurt his ankle in the win Thursday over the Cincinnati Bengals when he was brought down by Cincinnati LB Logan Wilson on a controversial hip-drop tackle in the first quarter (video here). Harbaugh sounded very somber after the game, saying the injury was believed to be serious and likely season-ending.

Further testing on Andrews has apparently revealed good news however, and the Ravens can wipe the sweat off their brow a bit. Granted, it may still require a fairly deep playoff run for the 28-year-old Andrews to get back out there this year. But Baltimore is an AFC North-best 8-3, so it is certainly in the realm of possibilities for them (with Isaiah Likely stepping into the TE1 role for the time being).