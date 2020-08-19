Report: Majority of NFL executives confident in having full season

NFL teams have now had time to adjust to the new coronavirus health and safety protocols that are in place. The reaction has largely been positive, and there is plenty of optimism that there will be a full 2020 season.

Kalyn Kahler of Bleacher Report polled 20 coaches, executives and scouts across the NFL to gauge how confident they are in having a complete season. The majority — 16 to be exact — said they believe there will be a full season.

“I feel a lot more confident than I did before we got in the building and saw all the protocols that we have,” one team executive told Kahler. “(I’m) confident we will have a season with playoffs and a Super Bowl, whether it is 16 games, or 12 or 14. I have complete confidence that we will have a season.”

One of the executives who believes the NFL won’t finish the season still said he feels safer at his team’s facility than anywhere else outside his own home. Another praised his team’s commitment to following the new protocols.

“Our players have been great,” the AFC offensive coordinator said. “They are serious about how they go about life outside the building. They follow the protocol in the building. It’s early and there are a lot of variables we can’t control. But I sense a level of seriousness about doing what’s necessary to keep everyone safe.”

The NHL and NBA have both gone with the bubble approach, and that has largely been successful. Major League Baseball, on the other hand, has had some coronavirus outbreaks that have resulted in postponed games. It’s fair to wonder if that will happen with the NFL, especially after the way this player was cut.