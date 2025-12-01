Mike Tomlin reacts to the ‘Fire Tomlin’ chants from Steelers fans

Mike Tomlin is speaking out on those who would like to see him get Nico Harrison’d.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. They fell by an uncompetitive final score of 26-7 to go down to 6-6 on the season.

At one point during the game, loud chants of “Fire Tomlin!” broke out from the Steelers’ home crowd. Take a listen.

After the game, the Steelers head coach Tomlin was asked about the chants and offered a notable reaction.

“Man, I share their frustrations tonight,” replied Tomlin in reference to the home fans. “We didn’t do enough. That’s just the reality of it.”

Tomlin, 53, is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now, having held his position with the Steelers since 2007. He led Pittsburgh to victory in Super Bowl XLIII back in the 2008 campaign and has famously never had a losing season during his entire time in charge.

That said, there are plenty of signs that the Tomlin experience is growing stale. The Steelers have not won a playoff game in almost a full decade now, and it continues to feel like the team’s ceiling will be limited so long as Tomlin is still at the helm.

Of course, Pittsburgh does not have to do anything rash right now since 6-6 still puts them squarely in the mix to win a weak AFC North division this year. But even Tomlin himself has shown signs of discontent this season as it is clear that the Steelers will have to re-evaulate everything if they once again fall flat in the playoffs (or fail to qualify altogether).