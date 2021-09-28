Richard Sherman gets closer to signing with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been openly flirting with the idea of signing Richard Sherman, and they appear to be getting closer to adding the veteran cornerback to their roster.

Sherman is scheduled to visit with the Bucs on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Bucs recently freed up $4 million in salary cap space by restructuring offensive lineman Ali Marpet’s contract. Prior to that, head coach Bruce Arians admitted that the team is giving Sherman a look.

The Buccaneers lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow in Week 1. They were torched through the air in their 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, as Matthew Stafford threw for for 343 yards and four touchdowns.

Sherman was arrested for burglary domestic violence in July for an alleged break-in attempt at the home of his in-laws. He also allegedly committed a hit-and-run the same night. Sherman’s wife told a 911 dispatcher that Sherman was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself.

Sherman was not charged with burglary but is facing several misdemeanor charges. He issued a statement not long after the incidents expressing remorse and vowing to get help.

The NFL is still reviewing Sherman’s situation, but discipline probably won’t be handed down until the legal process is complete. That could allow him to play for most — if not all — of the 2021 season should a team sign him.