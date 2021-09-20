Bruce Arians responds to report linking Richard Sherman to Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a good job of creating problems for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they are still exploring the possibility of making a big addition to their secondary.

A report prior to Sunday’s action claimed Richard Sherman has drawn interest from several teams, with the Bucs being one of them. Bruce Arians was asked about that report on Monday, and the head coach confirmed it is true.

“We’ll talk and see and if it’s the right fit, it’s the right fit and we’ll move on it,” Arians told reporters, via Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.

The Buccaneers lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow in Week 1. They still forced Ryan into three interceptions on Sunday, two of which were pick-sixes that were thrown to the same player just minutes apart. It’s no surprise they would entertain signing Sherman, however, as they are open to doing anything to win as many championships as possible with Tom Brady at the helm.

Sherman was arrested for burglary domestic violence in July for an alleged break-in attempt at the home of his in-laws. He also allegedly committed a hit-and-run the same night. Sherman’s wife told a 911 dispatcher that Sherman was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself.

Sherman was not charged with burglary but is facing several misdemeanor charges. He issued a statement not long after the incidents expressing remorse and vowing to get help.

The Seattle Seahawks were also said to be interested in a potential reunion with Sherman, but Pete Carroll threw cold water on that talk on Monday.

The NFL is still reviewing Sherman’s situation, but discipline probably won’t be handed down until the legal process is complete. That could allow him to play for most — if not all — of the 2021 season should a team sign him.