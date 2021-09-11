Rob Gronkowski’s brother reveals when he expects star TE to retire

Rob Gronkowski has already retired from the NFL once, and one of his brothers believes he knows when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will do it again.

Chris Gronkowski told TMZ Sports that he believes Rob will retire whenever Tom Brady does, citing their closeness and chemistry.

“I think Rob will play it out until Tom plays it out is what I’m thinking,” Chris Gronkowski said. “I just can’t see him playing with another quarterback. It’s tough to get that chemistry. It’s tough to win once you lose that QB.”

In theory, Gronkowski could make it work if he wants to. After all, Gronkowski is only 32, while Brady is 44. Gronkowski’s more limited role and refreshed state since his first retirement should help his longevity.

That said, Brady sounds like he’s still eager to stick around for a while. By this logic, Gronk might have a few more years left too.