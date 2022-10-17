Robbie Anderson has cryptic Twitter reaction to Panthers trading him

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time parting ways with Robbie Anderson following Sunday’s sideline incident, and the wide receiver seems relieved to be getting a fresh start.

Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. The veteran reacted to the news by sharing a series of emojis on Twitter.

You don’t have to be a social media expert to understand the point Anderson was trying to make. The praying hands and crossed fingers were a clear indication that he is pleased with the move.

Anderson was kicked off the field by Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 29-year-old had gotten into it with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey multiple times and even physically confronted him at one point (video here).

After the Panthers’ loss, Anderson told reporters he was just being a competitor and wanted more opportunities. He also said he was surprised Wilks sent him to the locker room.

Anderson entered Sunday’s game with just 13 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on the season. He had not seemed happy with the situation in Carolina for quite some time. The Panthers reportedly began shopping him after they fired Matt Rhule, but Sunday’s events obviously accelerated things.