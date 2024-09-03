Robert Saleh delivers great quote about Haason Reddick situation

Haason Reddick has yet to report to the New York Jets with the start of the regular season just days away, and head coach Robert Saleh delivered a great analogy about the situation on Tuesday.

Reddick has not been with the Jets for almost the entire offseason. Saleh was asked on Tuesday whether it would feel like a bonus to have the star pass-rusher back after practicing and preparing without him for so long. Saleh had a great response.

“Yeah, it’s like finding change in the couch, I guess, right?” Saleh said. “No, he’s a special football player and when he eventually gets here, he’s only going to help us.”

That’s a great way of looking at it. The Jets acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in March. Reddick is set to make $14 million in the final year of his contract, which is why he has been seeking a new deal. There were reports that he misled the Jets and assured them he was comfortable with his contract situation at the time of the trade.

Reddick was the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He was signed by the Eagles prior to the 2022 season and had success with Philly. Reddick recorded 27 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl both years and is expected to have a significant impact with the Jets.

The question now is whether Reddick is willing to carry his holdout into the regular season. Judging by what general manager Joe Douglas said recently, it does not sound like the Jets plan to cave to Reddick’s contract demands anytime soon.