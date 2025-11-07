Bears WR addresses his father’s constant criticism of the team

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is being forced to address his father’s social media criticism of the team.

Odunze’s father James regularly posts and reposts critical comments about the Bears on X. James Odunze frequently reposts comments about how his son should have a bigger role in the offense. Last week, he even shared a post urging the Bears to trade Odunze to “a team that will actually throw to him.”

On Thursday, Rome Odunze was asked about his father’s social media activity and tried to distance himself from it.

“I don’t make a big deal out of it,” Odunze said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Obviously, he has his opinions, and I have mine. And he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media. That’s his prerogative. But he speaks for himself. I speak for myself.”

Odunze’s father has only become more vocal in recent weeks as his son’s role in the offense has been limited. He was targeted just three times in Sunday’s 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and did not make a catch.

James Odunze has been doing this since his son’s NFL debut. It is nothing new, and at this point, the Bears are probably used to it. As long as Odunze does not share the same feelings as his father, there is nothing to worry about.