Vikings’ Rondale Moore carted off the field with ‘heartbreaking’ injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore on Saturday suffered another “significant” knee injury one year after tearing his ACL.

The injury occurred on Moore’s first play back during the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The 25-year-old hurt his left knee while returning a punt early in the second quarter.

Texans linebacker Jamal Hill tried to contain Moore while the latter was running toward the sideline. Hill grabbed Moore and executed what appeared to be a hip drop tackle.

Hate to see this for Rondale Moore. Left on a cart with a towel over his head. pic.twitter.com/RTt1U2yEIB — Zack Patraw (@ZackPatraw) August 9, 2025

Moore had a towel over his head as he was carted off the field.rn

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell described the ordeal as “heartbreaking” after the game. While he didn’t share an official diagnosis, O’Connell called Moore’s injury “pretty significant.”

“It’s one of the most painful things for me as a head coach when I feel that emotion,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I make a life out of trying to leave others better than I found them. In that situation, there is nothing I can do, which is the worst feeling as a coach. So you just consult with him and make sure that he knows he’s not going to be alone.”

Moore missed the entire 2024 season after dislocating his other knee last August during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. He was a member of the Atlanta Falcons at the time.

The Arizona Cardinals selected the Purdue alum in the second round of the 2021 draft and played three seasons for the team. Moore, who stands at just 5’7″, impressed scouts when he flashed his insane athleticism during Purdue’s 2021 Pro Day.

Moore tallied 40 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown in 2023, his last healthy campaign.