Rondale Moore shows off insane athleticism at Purdue Pro Day

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore is one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he may have boosted his stock with his performance at the Boilermakers’ Pro Day on Tuesday.

Moore measured at 5-foot-7, which is two inches shorter than the 5-foot-9 he is listed at. That is one concern NFL teams have about him, but his explosiveness cannot be ignored. Moore ran an unofficial 4.29 in the 40-yard dash, which is comparable to Tyreek Hill.

Moore also impressed scouts with his 42.5-inch vertical leap.

Moore battled injuries the past two seasons, which is another reason he is a difficult prospect to evaluate. He had 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. He also added 213 yards and two scores on 21 rushes and was a return specialist for Purdue.

Many analysts have predicted Moore will be a first-round pick due to his playmaking ability, and his pro day performance could help solidify that. While plenty of players have shown us that blazing speed in drills doesn’t always translate to the NFL (here is one great example), you can understand why teams are excited about Moore.