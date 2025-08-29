Ryan Clark says Aaron Rodgers snubbed him during recent run-in

Aaron Rodgers is apparently matching Ryan Clark’s energy.

The ESPN analyst Clark appeared this week on the “Football America!” podcast. During the appearance, Clark, a former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, said that he paid a visit to Steelers training camp this year.

Clark said that he had a run-in at camp with the new Steelers quarterback Rodgers … who completely ignored him.

“There was a lot of people who I felt like were excited to see me in camp. And then there was one [who wasn’t], Clark said of Rodgers, per Awful Announcing. “It’s cool though, it strangely enough made me respect him. I have nothing against dude, he’s fine. I was like, ‘Man, I would love to sit with him.’ I’m a part of the history there. He’s the quarterback with our team now. I actually don’t dislike him. I wanted to sit with him, welcome him to Steeler Nation, and just kind of have a conversation … He was talking to [Steelers OC] Arthur Smith. I talked to some of the guys I see coming from the special teams meeting. I roll the window down and I say, ‘What’s up guys.’ Arthur Smith kind of speaks. Aaron Rodgers looks at me and he doesn’t say anything.

“I respected it because he was like, ‘I’m not gonna be fake,’ added Clark of Rodgers. “For whatever he feels or whatever it is, he’s … not someone that I fool with in that way and I’m not going to fake it. And I think it set the tone that you and I don’t talk.”

You can’t really blame Rodgers for snubbing Clark as Clark has made a habit of taking public shots at him in recent months and years. Clark was incredibly critical of the Steelers over the decision to sign Rodgers this offseason, and an old video even proved that Clark has a personal vendetta against Rodgers dating back several years.

Clark, who played for the Steelers from 2006-13 and was a Super Bowl champion as well as a Pro Bowl selection with them, is technically part of the same fraternity now as Rodgers. But don’t expect the two to have Christmas dinner together any time soon.