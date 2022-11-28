Ryan Day tries to make Ohio State playoff argument after loss

Ohio State’s ugly loss to Michigan on Saturday was seen by many as too much for the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff hopes. Coach Ryan Day certainly is not giving up that easily, though.

Day put together an argument that the Buckeyes should get strong playoff consideration despite the 45-23 defeat, pointing to the team’s full body of work over the course of the season.

“As we get to those decisions, you got to look at the body of work and what we’ve done,” Day said, via Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. “We got a lot of good pieces on this team and came up short today, but if we were able to get a shot in the top four, we would be a dangerous team.

“Obviously it got out of control down the stretch, but it wasn’t like we were outmatched in terms of just the overall play.”

Day’s problem is that Ohio State’s resume is not quite as good as he might want it to be. They got a good win at Penn State and a victory over Notre Dame, but little else stands out and the win over Notre Dame does not look as good as it did at the time. Michigan is easily the best team they faced, and they did not look up to the challenge, particularly in the second half. It might be a different story had the score stayed closer.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes are 11-1, and losses by Clemson and LSU on Saturday can only help them in a bid for the fourth playoff spot. They are very much alive despite the loss. However, if the committee sees things the same way Urban Meyer does, the Buckeyes will be in trouble.