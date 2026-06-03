Saints WR Chris Olave opens up amid contract rumblings

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is entering the fifth season of his NFL career, and he is hoping to get a nice contract in the near future.

While Olave is not holding out at the moment, the former Ohio State star is optimistic that a new deal will be done by the time training camp begins.

“I feel like we’re going to come down to that before training camp,” Olave said, via Jeff Nowak of Audacy WWL. “I hope we do, so we don’t affect the chemistry and stuff going into training camp, but I think it’s going to get done soon.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis also said they hope to have something done sooner rather than later, but he also said, “We’re not there yet.”

Olave was selected 11th overall in 2022, and he has put together three 1,000-yard seasons in four years. In 2024, Olave dealt with injuries and concussions, forcing him to play just eight games, although he still had 32 catches for 400 yards and a score.

In 2025, Olave put up career-best numbers with 100 receptions on 156 targets, 1,163 yards, and nine touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.

Olave’s name came up in trade rumors prior to the 2025 season, although head coach Kellen Moore said not to worry about that.

Olave is currently playing the fifth year of his deal after the Saints exercised his option, but he is hoping to cash in big, especially after seeing the $141 million deal the Atlanta Falcons shelled out to Drake London .