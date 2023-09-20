Saints’ Marcus Maye suspended 3 games

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended three games by the NFL, the league announced on Wednesday. The suspension is for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Maye’s suspension means the Saints will have three players who are suspended during Week 3. Alvin Kamara is serving the final week of his three-game suspension. Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener is serving a six-game suspension. And Maye will be suspended thenext three games.

The league did not specify the reason, but it seems as if the suspension is a penalty for Maye’s drunk driving arrest in February 2021. Maye was also arrested last year for an alleged road rage incident.

Maye will not be eligible to return until after Week 5. The 30-year-old safety has 13 tackles this season. He is in his second year with the Saints after previously playing five seasons with the Jets.

New Orleans has begun the season 2-0.