Details released from latest Marcus Maye arrest

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday for aggravated assault with a firearm, and police have now released details from the alleged incident that led to the charge.

The Jefferson’s Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana said Maye’s arrest stemmed from an alleged road rage incident on Aug. 29. The 29-year-old is accused of pointing a gun at a car full of “several juvenile females,” according to TMZ.

Maye was booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center at around midnight on Thursday and later released after posting $30,000 bond.

Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, issued a brief statement denying the allegations.

The arrest is the second for Maye in the last 18 months. He was also arrested for driving while under the influence and two other misdemeanor charges in February 2021. Maye had a court hearing related to that case on Aug. 24 and will not have another until November. The NFL is waiting for the legal process to play out before deciding on disciplinary action. The league’s current personal conduct policy states that a first-time DUI offense results in a three-game suspension.

Maye could now be facing an even lengthier suspension, which is disappointing for the Saints after they signed him to a three-year, $28.5 million deal this offseason.