Report: Saints have reached decision on Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly reached a decision regarding Michael Thomas’ future with the team.

Thomas will be released by the Saints at some point in the coming days or weeks, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports.

The decision is hardly a surprise. Thomas and the Saints have been at odds for quite some time. Thomas went rogue while recovering from an ankle surgery a few years ago and has been publicly critical of the team for the way the injury was handled. He has been the subject of trade rumors on numerous occasions, but New Orleans still kept him around last season on a restructured contract.

Thomas, who made the Pro Bowl every year from 2017-2019, had just 39 catches in 10 games last season. He trashed Derek Carr and the Saints on social media after the season.

If the 31-year-old Thomas is healthy and motivated, he still has a chance to be a productive player. He should draw some interest when he becomes available, depending on his asking price.