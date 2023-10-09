Saquon Barkley responds to video of incident with fan

A video that went viral on Sunday showed Saquon Barkley getting into it with fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and the New York Giants star says he had a good reason for being so upset.

Barkley shared a 2-second clip on his X account that featured him cursing at a fan. He said he was responding after he did not appreciate the way a fan reacted to Daniel Jones getting injured.

Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt… buddy knew he was in the wrong https://t.co/YvHYAtFdKn — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 9, 2023

“Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt … buddy knew he was in the wrong,” Barkley wrote.

Jones suffered a neck injury after taking a big hit in the Giants’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that Jones suffered a neck contusion that is similar to one he sustained in 2021, though it is not considered as serious this time.

If a fan was taunting or mocking Jones following the injury, you can understand why Barkley felt the need to address it.