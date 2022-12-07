 Skip to main content
Jets rookie calls out fans over Pro Bowl voting

December 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Sauce Gardner with the media

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is leading Pro Bowl voting at his position, but that does not appear to be good enough for him.

The NFL announced the latest numbers for fan Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, with Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with 68,435 votes. That tally lags well behind another rookie, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who garnered 89,085 votes.

Gardner reacted on Twitter, wondering how Jets fans “are letting this happen” and questioning their reputation.

Gardner’s comment does seem to be largely in jest. Still, it is somewhat surprising, as it is not every day a rookie gets that kind of support for the Pro Bowl, especially at a position like cornerback. It hardly matters that he’s lagging behind Woolen by about 20,000 votes.

On the other hand, Gardner has shown that he is not lacking in confidence. That has served him well so far, and there is nothing wrong with him setting immensely high expectations for himself as long as he keeps backing them up.

