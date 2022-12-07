Jets rookie calls out fans over Pro Bowl voting

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is leading Pro Bowl voting at his position, but that does not appear to be good enough for him.

The NFL announced the latest numbers for fan Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, with Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with 68,435 votes. That tally lags well behind another rookie, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who garnered 89,085 votes.

Gardner reacted on Twitter, wondering how Jets fans “are letting this happen” and questioning their reputation.

To all the Jets fans, how are y’all letting this happen lol? I thought New York City was the best city…. Dang https://t.co/JXOKu0Dhcy pic.twitter.com/3QzuSnFR6Z — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) December 7, 2022

Gardner’s comment does seem to be largely in jest. Still, it is somewhat surprising, as it is not every day a rookie gets that kind of support for the Pro Bowl, especially at a position like cornerback. It hardly matters that he’s lagging behind Woolen by about 20,000 votes.

On the other hand, Gardner has shown that he is not lacking in confidence. That has served him well so far, and there is nothing wrong with him setting immensely high expectations for himself as long as he keeps backing them up.