Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford celebrated trade together in Mexico

Matthew Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, and the star quarterback immediately had an opportunity to meet face-to-face with his new head coach after the blockbuster deal was agreed upon.

Albert Breer of The MMQB revealed in his weekly column that Stafford and his wife had dinner with McVay and his fiancee in Cabo to celebrate the trade on Saturday evening. As luck would have it, Stafford and McVay were two of several NFL players, coaches and staffers that spent the week in Mexico last week.

It would stand to reason that the Rams consulted McVay before making the trade for Stafford. They gave up two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick in addition to Jared Goff, so McVay was almost certainly enthusiastic about acquiring Stafford.

McVay had clearly soured on Goff. The former first overall pick even had reason to believe McVay was trashing him to a top analyst before games.

Assuming he stays healthy, Stafford should thrive in L.A. We’re guessing he and McVay were both quite pleased as they toasted to the trade in Cabo.