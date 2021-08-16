Shannon Sharpe reacts to Tim Tebow’s shaky TE debut

Shannon Sharpe played tight end at a Hall of Fame level, so it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about playing the position well. It’s no wonder he was quick to offer his take on Tim Tebow’s shaky preseason debut at the position for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sharpe held most of his criticism against Tebow when responding to much of the mockery Tebow received for his block attempt during Saturday’s game. Sharpe said Tebow has the frame to block successfully at the position, but that he has to “get his mind right.”

No position is easy in the NFL especially IF* you’ve never played it b4. Blocking is all about angles and leverage, IF* I can do it weighing btw 215- 228. He definitely should be able to at 250, gotta get his mind right tho. Watch the tape and get better https://t.co/KDS9bV62cG — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 15, 2021

While not a ringing endorsement, it’s also not Sharpe saying Tebow can’t play tight end. It essentially breaks down what most already knew: it’s going to take a lot of work for Tebow to become an NFL-worthy player at the position, and he’s not there yet.

Tebow has received praise from one of his coaches for his efforts to adapt to the position. The problem is the 34-year-old only has preseason to prove himself, and time is not on his side. He’s going to have to get better fast if he wants to make the roster.