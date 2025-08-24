NFL Network reporter called out for asking Shedeur Sanders a ‘dumb’ question

NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon was under fire Saturday for a question she asked Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders spoke to reporters following the Browns’ preseason finale win over the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns rookie had a poor showing, going 3/6 for 14 yards while also getting sacked five times.

During the media scrum, Condon asked Sanders whether he thought he “belonged on this team” ahead of roster cut-down day. Sanders looked at Condon with a huge grin before answering the question, seemingly to indicate he knew what she was trying to pull with her question.

“Obviously,” Sanders said after the brief pause.

“I think overall, as a player, I feel like I put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best, and that’s all I could ask for. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong, they belong, you know, in their own eyes. I feel like I do. But I’m my own player. I think of myself in a high regard.”

Several fans online did not understand the point of the question, with many illustrating in different ways how “dumb” it sounded.

Quarterbacks are supposed to have supreme confidence, something the young Sanders has in spades. But every single NFL-caliber player, whether on the 53-man roster or the practice squad, would say they deserve to make the main team. If they didn’t believe that, why be there to try to land a roster spot at all?

Sanders had a terrible outing Saturday, to the point that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took Shedeur off the field for what ended up being the game-winning drive for Cleveland. But in no world was he going to say that he deserved to be cut.