Shedeur Sanders gets mocked for embarrassing throw in practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is taking heat on social media after video emerged of a pretty brutal mistake on his part.

Sanders was taking reps during minicamp on Thursday, but one particular attempt was caught on video and quickly went viral. The quarterback spent roughly five seconds scanning the field for a throw, then threw a pass directly into the waiting hand of defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., even though Hall had been standing with his hand up for nearly as long as Sanders was scanning the field.

Mike Hall bats down Shedeur Sanders pass. Hall held his arm up and Shedeur threw right into it. #browns pic.twitter.com/natveUnuJs — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) June 11, 2026

Needless to say, few were impressed with Sanders managing to throw a pass directly at a waiting obstacle.

6.3 seconds to throw to a DTs stationary hand💔 — Andrew Berry’s Burner (@Dawg_Check11) June 11, 2026

Now scan the field for 11 seconds and check down to the D linemen’s hand pic.twitter.com/yFfgtmzQqe — BarelyLegalHC (@Simpsonsgetit) June 12, 2026

This is one of the most embarrassing clips I’ve ever seen from a quarterback in practice and I’m not joking — Sling (@Sling424) June 11, 2026

Sanders remains a polarizing quarterback, and video like this will be seized upon by his critics. It doesn’t help that he has also put together some regrettable sequences during game action. There really is no explanation for what he might have been seeing here, but fundamentally, it is still one play in an offseason practice.

Sanders threw for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie last season. He is competing with Deshaun Watson for the Browns’ starting quarterback job.