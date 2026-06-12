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Shedeur Sanders gets mocked for embarrassing throw in practice

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Shedeur Sanders in Browns jersey
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during a game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is taking heat on social media after video emerged of a pretty brutal mistake on his part.

Sanders was taking reps during minicamp on Thursday, but one particular attempt was caught on video and quickly went viral. The quarterback spent roughly five seconds scanning the field for a throw, then threw a pass directly into the waiting hand of defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., even though Hall had been standing with his hand up for nearly as long as Sanders was scanning the field.

Needless to say, few were impressed with Sanders managing to throw a pass directly at a waiting obstacle.

Sanders remains a polarizing quarterback, and video like this will be seized upon by his critics. It doesn’t help that he has also put together some regrettable sequences during game action. There really is no explanation for what he might have been seeing here, but fundamentally, it is still one play in an offseason practice.

Sanders threw for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie last season. He is competing with Deshaun Watson for the Browns’ starting quarterback job.

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