Steeler player once missed part of training camp for extremely unusual reason

A former Pittsburgh Steelers player says one of his teammates once missed time in training camp due to an extremely unusual reason.

Willie Colon played six seasons for the Steelers between 2006-2012 and then three seasons with the New York Jets from 2013-2015 before retiring.

The 38-year-old former offensive lineman is now a media member and one of the co-hosts on “Morning Men” on Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM with Evan Cohen and Mike Babchik. During Thursday morning’s show, Colon shared how one of his teammates in Pittsburgh missed about a week of training camp because he was recovering from a circumcision.

That time a player missed some of training camp because the night before practice he had a circumcision… For more from #MorningMen w/ @EvcoRadio @Babchik & @WillColon66 visit: https://t.co/CjOpLA4CF9 pic.twitter.com/WZOssKiYXr — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) September 30, 2021

Babchik was really rolling with the circumcision jokes there.

According to Colon, the player did not participate in the start of training camp due to the procedure.

“What’s crazy about the situation … the guy was a like a guy. Like, he was a guy we needed, he wasn’t some expendable player,” Colon said.

The player’s absence was apparently notable at camp. Colon says the teammate got in trouble because he should have undergone the procedure earlier in the offseason.

Perhaps the real notable part of the story is the reason the player got the circumcision. According to Colon, the player kept having issues with sexually transmitted diseases, and that’s why he got snipped. The player went on to have a good year too.

We know of an ex-Steeler who missed time in training camp due to an odd reason, but it wasn’t for a circumcision.