Report: Steelers adding former top-5 pick to coaching staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a former top-5 draft pick to their coaching staff for 2023, according to a report.

Aaron Curry, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, will join the Steelers as a linebackers coach, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Curry makes the move after spending the previous four seasons on the staff of the Seattle Seahawks, the team that originally drafted him.

Though considered a draft bust, Curry has carved out a successful coaching career with the Seahawks. In his role as a defensive assistant, he helped oversee a talented group that defied expectations and made the playoffs in 2022.

Curry will be tasked with replacing Brian Flores, who got a promotion elsewhere after serving as Pittsburgh’s linebackers coach last season.