Steelers TE Darnell Washington had the most beastly play of the year

Darnell Washington runs through a defender

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington had one of the most vicious catch-and-run plays you will ever see during his team’s Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Steelers were looking to build on their 7-6 lead with the ball near midfield and less than a minute remaining in the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. Aaron Rodgers completed a pass to Washington at around the 43-yard line on 1st-and-10, and it looked like Washington might be stopped short of the first-down marker.

Wrong.

Washington first tossed a defender with a ferocious stiff-arm. He then rumbled down the sideline and bowled over two other Bengals players en route to a 31-yard gain.

Washington’s impression of a freight train helped set the Steelers up for a field goal, which they converted to take a 10-6 lead into halftime.

The 6-foot-7, 264-pound Washington is not really known for his contributions in the pass game, but he entered Sunday’s game with 14 catches on the season. He’s the type of player who can be difficult to bring down, and you saw how little interest Cincinnati defenders had in tackling him.

That stiff arm from Washington would probably be enough to make a certain All-Pro running back blush.

