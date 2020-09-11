 Skip to main content
Stephon Gilmore gets big raise from Patriots

September 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The New England Patriots have a significant amount of salary cap space for the first time in what feels like forever, and they are using some of it on Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore has agreed to a restructured contract with the Patriots that will give him a hefty raise this season. The new contract adds $5 million to his 2020 salary and the chance to earn another $2 million in incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gilmore is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so he is certainly deserving of the raise. The new contract makes him the second highest-paid cornerback in the NFL this season behind only Jalen Ramsey, who recently signed a record extension with the Los Angeles Rams. Gilmore is under contract in New England through 2021, so the two sides could explore another raise next offseason.

Gilmore, 29, had a career-high six interceptions last season. He’s arguably the best lock-down cornerback in the NFL.

