Stephon Gilmore gets big raise from Patriots

The New England Patriots have a significant amount of salary cap space for the first time in what feels like forever, and they are using some of it on Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore has agreed to a restructured contract with the Patriots that will give him a hefty raise this season. The new contract adds $5 million to his 2020 salary and the chance to earn another $2 million in incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots gave reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore a significant raise for this season today, bumping his salary from $10.5 million to $15.5M with chance to earn up to $17.5M in incentives even as he has two years left on his contract, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2020

Gilmore is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so he is certainly deserving of the raise. The new contract makes him the second highest-paid cornerback in the NFL this season behind only Jalen Ramsey, who recently signed a record extension with the Los Angeles Rams. Gilmore is under contract in New England through 2021, so the two sides could explore another raise next offseason.

Gilmore, 29, had a career-high six interceptions last season. He’s arguably the best lock-down cornerback in the NFL.