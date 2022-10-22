Did Subway pull Russell Wilson’s signature ‘Dangerwich’ sub?

Russell Wilson has received some negative attention online over his Subway ads where he promotes his “Dangerwich” sandwich. The trolling has been incessant because of Wilson’s poor play on the field, coupled with the quarterback’s sometimes awkward personality.

You can see an example of some of the trolling Wilson faced during the week.

The trolling took a new turn when an online user looked at Subway’s “The Vault” and didn’t notice Wilson’s sub being featured.

BREAKING NEWS: Russell Wilson's "Dangerwich" has been removed from the Subway Vault after weeks of viral memes and backlash. pic.twitter.com/DPH56xXYOp — Baker Breadman  (@NFLonBread) October 20, 2022

The troll who pointed out the sub was no longer in “The Vault” attributed the sub’s absence due to the mocking Wilson had received. But that’s not actually the reason for it.

A Subway spokesperson told TMZ Sports that the sub was pulled in August, but the move is temporary.

“Subway works with a variety of athlete partners, and The Vault is the perfect place to showcase their favorite sandwiches,” the spokesperson told TMZ Sports. “While The Dangerwich sub left The Vault in August to make room for some new, craveable options, don’t worry, The Dangerwich will be back soon!”

Maybe Subway will want to see the Denver Broncos quarterback playing better before bringing back the sub.

Wilson and the Broncos have been among the biggest disappointments in the NFL. Previously regarded as a franchise quarterback in Seattle, Wilson has struggled each game this season for Denver and is having his worst season. His Broncos are 2-4 and look completely inept offensively.