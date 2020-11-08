Teddy Bridgewater picks up key first down on incredible run

Teddy Bridgewater offered up a reminder of his unique talent on Sunday with one of the more remarkable plays of the day.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback put his legs to good use on a vital 4th and 14 early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bridgewater slipped away from multiple tackles and launched himself into the air to pick up the key first down.

Bridgewater’s results have been mixed in his first season with Carolina. He came into Sunday’s game with nine touchdown passes and six interceptions, along with a rushing touchdown. Regardless of the overall numbers, this serves as a reminder of what Bridgewater can do with his legs once he gets going.

Bridgewater has taken some big hits lately, including this that fell on the dirty side. The Panthers would probably like to see him avoid those.