Tedy Bruschi not pursuing Arizona coaching job

Tedy Bruschi will not be pursuing the Arizona Wildcats’ head coaching job.

Arizona is looking for a new coach after firing Kevin Sumlin following a 70-7 loss in the Territorial Cup that ended an 0-5 season. Bruschi is one of the school’s most famous athletes, but he says he is not interested in the job.

Tedy Bruschi says 'I love my Wildcats but I will not pursue the coaching position, even if it is offered. I have been considering it very seriously, but it is time for me to watch my family play and coach their own sports. I have to trust Dave Heeke to make the right decision' — Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) December 16, 2020

Bruschi played at Arizona from 1991-1995 and was a two-time All-American. He is an inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame. Bruschi later was drafted by the Patriots in 1996. He won three Super Bowls with New England and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Now 47, Bruschi suffered a stroke in 2005 while he was playing and a second stroke in 2019. He doesn’t have any coaching experience, but he is quite familiar with the Patriot Way and once shared Bill Belichick’s rules for speaking with the media.

Photo: Jeff Kern/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0