Tee Higgins weighs in on his future with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been the subject of trade rumors recently as he heads into the final season of his rookie contract. While his future is out of his hands to a certain degree, the remarks he made Thursday should provide the Bengals with some encouragement.

Higgins said on NFL Network Thursday that he wants to remain with the Bengals for “a long time” despite rumors linking him to a departure this offseason.

On @NFLNetwork, #Bengals WR Tee Higgins answers a question about being photoshopped into every uniform. How long will the team stay together? "Hopefully for a long time, I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while." Higgins is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2023

“Hopefully for a long time, I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while,” Higgins said when asked about how long he and the Bengals might remain together.

The Bengals have options with Higgins. Some of their key players are going to become expensive in the years to come, which sparked rumors about Higgins potentially being expendable. The rumors have been enough that some rivals are trying to recruit him.

Ultimately, Higgins’ future may come down to how much he wants on a long-term contract extension. If his asking price is reasonable, he has a better chance of staying where he is.