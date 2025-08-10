Texans sign ex-Super Bowl champion after Jimmie Ward’s latest arrest

The Houston Texans have added a veteran to their secondary in the wake of Jimmie Ward’s latest arrest.

Free-agent safety Jalen Mills agreed to a deal with the Texans on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mills, 31, spent the 2024 season with the New York Jets. He originally signed a practice-squad contract in September but was elevated to the active roster a month later. Mills played in nine games and made eight starts, finishing with 44 combined tackles and an interception.

Mills began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2016. His best season came in 2017, when he started 15 games and recorded 3 interceptions. The Eagles won the Super Bowl that year.

After five seasons in Philadelphia, Mills signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the New England Patriots in free agency. He started 34 games across three seasons in New England.

The Texans could have some depth issues in their defensive backfield after Ward was arrested on Thursday for the second time this offseason. The veteran safety was initially arrested in mid-June on a felony assault and family violence charge. He then violated one of the conditions of his bail earlier this week and had to spend a night in jail.

CJ Gardner-Johnson, one of Houston’s other veteran safeties, is also dealing with a knee injury, though it is not as serious as initially believed.