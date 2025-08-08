Jimmie Ward arrested for 2nd time of offseason

Jimmie Ward has gotten himself into some more trouble with the law.

The Houston Texans safety Ward was arrested on Thursday evening in Montgomery County, Tex., KPRC in Houston reports. Ward violated a condition of his bail and will remain in jail overnight as a result.

Ward’s attorney Steve Jackson told KRPC that his client tested positive for alcohol in violation of the $30,000 bond.

“It’s a condition of bond, and there are certain conditions like you can’t drink,” Jackson was quoted as saying. “Jimmie believed it was for not getting intoxicated, like he could have a drink. There was no contact with the complainant. The court has a zero tolerance policy for drinking while on bond, unbeknownst to him.

“The judge issued a sanction, so he will spend the night in jail overnight,” added Jackson. “This has nothing to do with the complaining witness at all. There are no new allegations against Jimmie. The judge wants to treat him fairly, like anyone else.”

The former first-round draft pick Ward was initially arrested in mid-June on a felony assault and family violence charge. Troubling details later emerged about the arrest, including that Ward allegedly assaulted, strangled, and threatened his fiancée. The alleged victim ultimately filed for a protective order against Ward.

Now 33 years old, Ward spent his first nine career seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He then signed with the Texans before the 2023 campaign and recorded 48 combined tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions over 10 starts for them last season.

Jackson added that Ward has been assigned an initial court date of Aug. 13 before a grand jury hears his case on Aug. 31. Ward currently has an “active-physically unable to perform” designation on the Texans roster due to offseason foot surgery. But he could also be facing a suspension from the NFL, which has taken up its own investigation into the matter under the league’s personal conduct policy.