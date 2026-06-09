Ticket sales for the Texans-Jaguars game in London may be a cause for alarm

Tickets for the 2026 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium in London, England, are not exactly selling like hotcakes.

On Sunday, the NFL UK Tickets X account shared an update showing how poor ticket sales have been for the October 6 game between the two AFC South franchises.

“Can’t actually believe how badly the Texans v Jaguars game has sold. Over a week of the general sale and this is a snap shot of what the stadium looks like. Gone are the days of selling out the first day, people voting with their feet and staying away due to price,” the post read.

Can't actually believe how badly the Texans v Jaguars game has sold. Over a week of the general sale and this is a snap shot of what the stadium looks like. Gone are the days of selling out the first day, people voting with their feet and staying away due to price. pic.twitter.com/H6PM2pz8AF — NFL London 2026… Countdown is on (@nfluk_tickets) June 7, 2026

That game is scheduled for Oct. 18, giving NFL fans in Europe ample time to purchase tickets. As NFL UK Tickets implied, the high prices may be a significant reason fans are not rushing to secure their seats.

The NFL has made a concerted effort in recent years to tap into the international market. In 2026, there are nine games scheduled abroad, the most ever in the league’s history.

The Jaguars are in two of those games, as they also play the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London a week before their meeting with the Texans.

H/T Pro Football Talk