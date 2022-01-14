Tickets to Patriots-Bills playoff game are going for surprising prices

Saturday night will mark the first time in 25 years that the Buffalo Bills get to play a postseason game in front of a packed home stadium, but demand for tickets hasn’t been nearly as high as anticipated.

As of Friday morning, there were still plenty of tickets available on sites like Ticketmaster and Stubhub. The get-in-the-door price was somewhere in the $30-40 dollar range.

Bills fans pride themselves on being some of the most loyal and passionate in all of sports. Less than 7,000 were allowed to attend last year’s home playoff game due to government mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Buffalo hosted a playoff game before that was 1996. So why the discount prices?

For starters, temperatures are expected to be in the single digits at kickoff on Saturday night. That could certainly be a factor, though you would think Buffalo fans would be accustomed to that weather. Fans are also required to show proof of COVID vaccination to attend the game, so it’s possible some are turned off by that.

Whatever the case, the get-in price at Highmark Stadium is far lower than that of any of the other five playoff games this weekend. If the cold is the primary concern for Bills fans, Bart Scott has a suggestion for how they can overcome it.

Photo: Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans celebrate winning the AFC East by gaining a win over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports