Video: Tim Tebow gets emotional while discussing Urban Meyer drama

Tim Tebow took some time on Friday to discuss all the drama surrounding Urban Meyer, and the topic was clearly an emotional one for the former quarterback.

Tebow appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to share some of his thoughts on the negative headlines Meyer has created over the past week. He said he has spoken with his former coach, who was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” and had too much to drink.

“He was in the wrong place and he was in the wrong state of mind. He had too much to drink, and that led to bad decisions,” Tebow said. “I think that’s something we can all learn from. We need people there to hold us accountable, to not let us get into tricky positions, to not be in places where temptation where temptation can creep in and we’re in the wrong state of mind.”

Tebow also called the viral video of Meyer “heartbreaking” and expressed sympathy for Meyer’s children and wife Shelley. At one point, it appeared Tebow was fighting back tears.

Tebow and Meyer have a close relationship and long history together. The 34-year-old was the quarterback at Florida when the Gators won two national titles under Meyer more than a decade ago. Meyer then brought Tebow into Jaguars camp and tried to make him a tight end, which ended up being a failed experiment.

Meyer has reportedly been put on notice by the Jaguars over the unflattering videos of him that went viral.