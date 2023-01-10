Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings.

Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills assistant Erik Frazier were the other coaches the Titans fired.

#Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills assistant Erik Frazier. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 9, 2023

Tennessee went 7-10 this season, finishing the year with seven straight losses. This was the first losing season for the Titans under Mike Vrabel, who still did a pretty fair job considering their quarterback issues and lack of offensive talent.

Vrabel is returning for 2023, but he will need a new offensive coordinator and some other coaches on staff. They also need to make a decision about Ryan Tannehill, who is under contract for $27 million next season with a $36.6 million cap hit.