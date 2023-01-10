 Skip to main content
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

January 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings.

Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills assistant Erik Frazier were the other coaches the Titans fired.

Tennessee went 7-10 this season, finishing the year with seven straight losses. This was the first losing season for the Titans under Mike Vrabel, who still did a pretty fair job considering their quarterback issues and lack of offensive talent.

Vrabel is returning for 2023, but he will need a new offensive coordinator and some other coaches on staff. They also need to make a decision about Ryan Tannehill, who is under contract for $27 million next season with a $36.6 million cap hit.

